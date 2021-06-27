Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Eduard Bodak

aniBros Hero Header / Note Web-App Landingpage

Eduard Bodak
Eduard Bodak
Hire Me
  • Save
aniBros Hero Header / Note Web-App Landingpage header hero adobe xd note taking notes ui design webdesign website clean ui ux design character typography vidily minimal illustration clean design landingpage ux 2021 design
aniBros Hero Header / Note Web-App Landingpage header hero adobe xd note taking notes ui design webdesign website clean ui ux design character typography vidily minimal illustration clean design landingpage ux 2021 design
aniBros Hero Header / Note Web-App Landingpage header hero adobe xd note taking notes ui design webdesign website clean ui ux design character typography vidily minimal illustration clean design landingpage ux 2021 design
aniBros Hero Header / Note Web-App Landingpage header hero adobe xd note taking notes ui design webdesign website clean ui ux design character typography vidily minimal illustration clean design landingpage ux 2021 design
aniBros Hero Header / Note Web-App Landingpage header hero adobe xd note taking notes ui design webdesign website clean ui ux design character typography vidily minimal illustration clean design landingpage ux 2021 design
Download color palette
  1. landingpage_animation_studi_01.png
  2. landingpage_animation_studi_02.png
  3. landingpage_animation_studi_03.png
  4. landingpage_animation_studi_04.png
  5. landingpage_animation_studi_05.png

Hey Dribbblers! 💙

This time i have tried to make a hero header about a note taking web app. I wanted to keep it simple and clean. Design is made in Adobe XD. The really cool Illustrations comes from Piqo. It's called Vidily Illustration.

Would be happy to hear some feedback about my color choice from you! 😊

Don’t forget to ❤️ press “L” to support the shot

Eduard Bodak
Eduard Bodak
UX/UI-Design & simple Illustrations 👋
Hire Me

More by Eduard Bodak

View profile
    • Like