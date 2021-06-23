Lalitha Sananikone

Concept for an online banking app

Hey! A while ago I uploaded a concept for a finance dashboard. I also wanted to show how the page 'Cards' could look like. The mobile screen looks a bit different, because it should be an app which you have to download. :D The selected card is colorful and you can click on 'Show PIN' or 'Freeze'.

