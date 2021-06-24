Good for Sale
AR Shakir
Redwhale

Finance App - Mobile UI

AR Shakir
Redwhale
AR Shakir for Redwhale
Hire Us
  • Save
Finance App - Mobile UI app design mobile design mobileui mobile uiux shadows minimal app modern lightui interface financeapp finance mobile ui mobileapp mobile app ux ui app

Finance App Mobile UI - 3 Screens

Price
$10
Buy now
Available on gum.co
Good for sale
Finance App Mobile UI - 3 Screens
Download color palette

Finance App Mobile UI - 3 Screens

Price
$10
Buy now
Available on gum.co
Good for sale
Finance App Mobile UI - 3 Screens

Hello Dribbblers,
Buy This for $10: https://gum.co/zBkTR
Figma, Sketch and Adobe XD versions included.

Presenting an App UI for Banking and Finance. I tried to make it look clean with more space and tried to use some matching dark colors for the design to make it look interesting.

Please share your feedback about color choice and placement of the elements.

If you like what you see, don't forget the press the ❤️ icon and follow me dribbble and other social platforms to get exciting contents and tips.

I upload fresh ideas and freebies on daily basis both on instagram and dribbble. So make sure you follow me on dribbble too.

My Instagram: @arshakirpk
Connect With Me On LinkedIn: @shakir260
Follow Me on Twitter: @shakir260
Visit My Website: arshakir.com

Finance App.png
900 KB
Download
Redwhale
Redwhale
Growth centric design.
Hire Us

More by Redwhale

View profile
    • Like