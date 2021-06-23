Miftaudeen Jamiu

Task Manager App concept

Miftaudeen Jamiu
Miftaudeen Jamiu
  • Save
Task Manager App concept ux ui vector logo typography illustration design icon branding app
Download color palette

Hi friends
Some other screens for Task manager app concept are available. I hope you enjoyed it. Thanks for your likes and comments

Wanna great something great with the best user experience, Feel free to contact us - miftaudeenjamiu@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Miftaudeen Jamiu
Miftaudeen Jamiu

More by Miftaudeen Jamiu

View profile
    • Like