Witch Weekly: Slytherin

Witch Weekly: Slytherin feminine vintage fashion hogwarts harry potter slytherin witches fashion illustration
"Or perhaps in Slytherin, You'll make your real friends, Those cunning folk use any means, to achieve their ends." — The Sorting Hat

The Slytherin Winterwear Collection of 1947 will help you on your way to fashion greatness. Accessorize with a boa or snakeskin-patterned gloves!

