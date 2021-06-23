Watch face design – Apple Watch series 6

Концепт нового циферблата для Apple Watch series 6.

В отличие от традиционных циферблатов, в этом отсутствуют минутная и часовая стрелки, вместо них время отображается более элегантно – текстом.

Concept for a new watch face for the Apple Watch series 6.

Unlike a traditional clock, it forgoes the minute and hour hands and combines time and written word to more elegantly display the time.

> https://support.apple.com/guide/watch/apde9218b440/watchos