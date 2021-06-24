Dimitri Allanic

NASA - Networks Homepage Animation

NASA - Networks Homepage Animation artdirection interface digital responsive mobile moon astronaut webdesign website web planet space nasa animation ui design branding design ux ui uiux
Every child has dreamed, at least once in his life, to become an astronaut and explore space. This redesign’s objective is to remind this dream to the user, to take him in a dreamlike universe and to offer him a travel experience.

Check the whole project
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121873523/NASA-Redesign

