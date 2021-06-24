Andrew Timme

75th Anniversary Shirt

Andrew Timme
Andrew Timme
  • Save
75th Anniversary Shirt manufacturing industrial anniversary 75th 75 shirt tshirt
Download color palette

Another t-shirt I got to design recently for a manufacturing client's 75th anniversary. It was a fun challenge to try and get the 7 and the 5 to interact and overlap using only the one color.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Andrew Timme
Andrew Timme
midwest designer and a lover of all things nerd

More by Andrew Timme

View profile
    • Like