Net Neutrality: Day Of Action

Internet Association initiated a day of action on behalf of member companies (i.e. Google, Amazon, Facebook, etc) to help advocate to save net neutrality. Landed on this for the logo for the event– a shield with a N reminiscent of a superhero. Animated the logo with HTML+CSS+SVG to give it a 'heartbeat' effect.

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Creative & Design Director
