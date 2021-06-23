Net Neutrality: Day Of Action

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Internet Association initiated a day of action on behalf of member companies (i.e. Google, Amazon, Facebook, etc) to help advocate to save net neutrality. Landed on this for the logo for the event– a shield with a N reminiscent of a superhero. Animated the logo with HTML+CSS+SVG to give it a 'heartbeat' effect.