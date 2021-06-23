World War 2 Battle Royale Inventory Concept (2019)

Role: UI Artist

Time frame: 2 weeks

Objective: Create a modern UI & HUD for a World War 2 themed battle-royale game.

Software used: Adobe Illustrator & Photoshop

Platform: Console & PC

Project Status: Complete, Success

The goal with this GUI and HUD is to give the user a consistent & familiar experience that builds on the theme of the game. This project was a great way for me to test how much relevant information on-screen without it looking cluttered and hindering gameplay. I also wanted to focus on speed with the UI, hence the quick swap wheel.

Key points:

- Needs to look simple, no matter how complex

- Implement features the BR fanbase feel are core and useful

- Give the player information on the HUD without searching menus

- The player should see items and info in expected places on the screen

- Quick & painless for the player to use, help not hinder