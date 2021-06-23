Good for Sale
Din Studio

Fancy Matter - Monoline Script Font

Din Studio
Din Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Fancy Matter - Monoline Script Font script script font monoline logo illustration design lettering handlettering font typography logo type fonts branding
Fancy Matter - Monoline Script Font script script font monoline logo illustration design lettering handlettering font typography logo type fonts branding
Fancy Matter - Monoline Script Font script script font monoline logo illustration design lettering handlettering font typography logo type fonts branding
Fancy Matter - Monoline Script Font script script font monoline logo illustration design lettering handlettering font typography logo type fonts branding
Fancy Matter - Monoline Script Font script script font monoline logo illustration design lettering handlettering font typography logo type fonts branding
Fancy Matter - Monoline Script Font script script font monoline logo illustration design lettering handlettering font typography logo type fonts branding
Fancy Matter - Monoline Script Font script script font monoline logo illustration design lettering handlettering font typography logo type fonts branding
Fancy Matter - Monoline Script Font script script font monoline logo illustration design lettering handlettering font typography logo type fonts branding
Download color palette
  1. FancyMatter-Script-01.jpg
  2. FancyMatter-Script-02.jpg
  3. FancyMatter-Script-04.jpg
  4. FancyMatter-Script-06.jpg
  5. FancyMatter-Script-03.jpg
  6. FancyMatter-Script-05.jpg
  7. FancyMatter-Script-07.jpg
  8. FancyMatter-Script-08.jpg

Fancy Matter - Monoline Script Font

Price
$29
Buy now
Available on din-studio.com
Good for sale
Fancy Matter - Monoline Script Font

Introducing Fancy Matter- A Monoline Signature Font

A fancy and elegant handcrafted font that create to impress your audience and make your branding shine. Make your projects dance with this elegant and wonderful font wherever you use it. Use it for your headings, logos, ads, printed quotes, packaging, and even your website or social media branding.

Our font always includes Multilingual option to make your branding reach a global audience.

Includes:
Fancy Matter (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Features:
Standard Ligature
Stylistic Sets
Swashes
Multilingual Support (84 languages)
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation

Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13306/fancy_matter.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/fancy-matter/

Din Studio
Din Studio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Din Studio

View profile
    • Like