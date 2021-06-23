Fancy Matter - Monoline Script Font

Trending designs to inspire you
Introducing Fancy Matter- A Monoline Signature Font
A fancy and elegant handcrafted font that create to impress your audience and make your branding shine. Make your projects dance with this elegant and wonderful font wherever you use it. Use it for your headings, logos, ads, printed quotes, packaging, and even your website or social media branding.
Our font always includes Multilingual option to make your branding reach a global audience.
Includes:
Fancy Matter (OTF/TTF/WOFF)
Features:
Standard Ligature
Stylistic Sets
Swashes
Multilingual Support (84 languages)
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation
Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13306/fancy_matter.html
Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/fancy-matter/