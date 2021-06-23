BOSTERO - Graffiti font

Introducing Bostero- A Grafiti Font

Bostero is a graffiti font style that embodies the urban tagging scene. This stylish font features thick, angular letters, and offers uppercase letters only. With its strong outlines and fat strokes, this is the font you need when you want to create that classic bubble graffiti font look. This font can be used for a host of different content needs and projects. Create gorgeous printed quotes, standout packaging, or beautiful t-shirts! You can even use it to create amazing headings, logos, menus, and social media graphics.

Our font always includes Multilingual Support to make your branding reach a global audience.

Includes:

Bostero (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Features:

Standart Ligatures

Stylistic Set

Multilingual Support

PUA Encoded

Numerals and Punctuation

Free download to personal use : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13304/bostero.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/bostero/