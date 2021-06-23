Daniel Rhodes

World War 2 Battle Royale HUD Concept (2019)

World War 2 Battle Royale HUD Concept (2019)
Role: UI Artist
Time frame: 2 weeks
Objective: Create a modern UI & HUD for a World War 2 themed battle-royale game.
Software used: Adobe Illustrator & Photoshop
Platform: Console & PC
Project Status: Complete, Success

The goal with this GUI and HUD is to give the user a consistent & familiar experience that builds on the theme of the game. This project was a great way for me to test how much relevant information on-screen without it looking cluttered and hindering gameplay. I also wanted to focus on speed with the UI, hence the quick swap wheel.

Key points:
- Needs to look simple, no matter how complex
- Implement features the BR fanbase feel are core and useful
- Give the player information on the HUD without searching menus
- The player should see items and info in expected places on the screen
- Quick & painless for the player to use, help not hinder

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
