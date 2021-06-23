Bohdan Vakh

Car Express

Bohdan Vakh
Bohdan Vakh
  • Save
Car Express logo design branding figma logo trip tools trip car service car carsharing mobile
Download color palette

That's another part of finished new project named Car Express✨(first one look on my Dribbble page) Car Express is a service for joint trips where you can found the trip for everywhere in the world😃 All items, logo, mockups etc. created by Figma 👌

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Bohdan Vakh
Bohdan Vakh

More by Bohdan Vakh

View profile
    • Like