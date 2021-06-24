Westhill Website

Paul Wronski

westhill insurance branding ui web design website
Westhill is a challenger-brand, managed repair platform-as-a-service in the property & claims and restoration space.

While their website needed to speak to all of Westhill's core audiences (carriers, contractors and policyholders), its' primary function was to support sales and investor efforts; reiterating the origin story and high-level brand value proposition. The site was also our biggest opportunity to activate the new design system, marrying typography, color palette, a custom icon library and newly skinned app screens into a compelling digital narrative.

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
