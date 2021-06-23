Trending designs to inspire you
App icon for Android. I followed the icon design especifications for Google Play. It is a icon for a Plant tips apps, where you can find decoration ideas, integrated with Pinterest (same costumer); plant categories for each environment and plants categories matching the zodiac signs :)