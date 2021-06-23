Twyla Vieira Hadich

Plantips

Twyla Vieira Hadich
Twyla Vieira Hadich
  • Save
Plantips dailyui icon logo ui app mobile design
Download color palette

App icon for Android. I followed the icon design especifications for Google Play. It is a icon for a Plant tips apps, where you can find decoration ideas, integrated with Pinterest (same costumer); plant categories for each environment and plants categories matching the zodiac signs :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Twyla Vieira Hadich
Twyla Vieira Hadich

More by Twyla Vieira Hadich

View profile
    • Like