Smart watch landing page

Hello Awesome People 🏀
Happy to share another design, This time a landing page exploration for Smart Watch.
Which one is your favorite : light or dark ?
Please leave your valuable feedback.
Thanks for watching! ❤️
Available for new projects:
Email us : uifriendly.agency@gmail.com