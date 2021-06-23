3D Essential Icon Pack - Volume 1

Trending designs to inspire you
Overview
The 3D Essential Icon is a pack of custom 3D icons created for a wide range of products. Explore 70+ icon variations to create your next product and project.
What's inside:
The 3D model renders in Blender (Customizable)
PNG files (white, matte purple, and glossy purple material)
Sketch files (Color Editable)
Figma Files (Color Editable)
3x camera angles (Isometric / parallel / front)
70+ beautiful customizable 3D icons