3D Essential Icon Pack - Volume 1

Overview

The 3D Essential Icon is a pack of custom 3D icons created for a wide range of products. Explore 70+ icon variations to create your next product and project.

What's inside:

The 3D model renders in Blender (Customizable)

PNG files (white, matte purple, and glossy purple material)

Sketch files (Color Editable)

Figma Files (Color Editable)

3x camera angles (Isometric / parallel / front)

70+ beautiful customizable 3D icons