Good for Sale
Toni Adegbenro

3D Essential Icon Pack - Volume 1

Toni Adegbenro
Toni Adegbenro
3D essentials Icon pack

Price
$8
Good for sale
3D essentials Icon pack

Overview
The 3D Essential Icon is a pack of custom 3D icons created for a wide range of products. Explore 70+ icon variations to create your next product and project.

What's inside:
The 3D model renders in Blender (Customizable)
PNG files (white, matte purple, and glossy purple material)
Sketch files (Color Editable)
Figma Files (Color Editable)
3x camera angles (Isometric / parallel / front)
70+ beautiful customizable 3D icons

Toni Adegbenro
Toni Adegbenro
These days i'm exploring 3D low-poly design in Blender. ✌🏽
    • Like