Splash screen UI design for travel agency app

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys!
I want to share my exploration about UI design. Here is splash screen design for
travel agency app. I hope you guys enjoy it.
If you like this design please press " L"
CONTACT FOR WORK: riaz.ahmed8141@gmail.com