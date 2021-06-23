Theo Paczek

Print concept - Fictional music festival - Nosk

Theo Paczek
Theo Paczek
  • Save
Print concept - Fictional music festival - Nosk branding concept music festival print theopaczek design
Download color palette

Print concept - Fictional music festival - Nosk

-------

Project in collaboration with : Julien Doco, Hugo Legrand.

-------

Look at the full project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/122133301/Music-festival-print-concept

-------

Look at my complete portfolio : https://theopaczek.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Theo Paczek
Theo Paczek

More by Theo Paczek

View profile
    • Like