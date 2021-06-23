Thomas Moeller

Integrated UI - In Flight Entertainment

Thomas Moeller
Thomas Moeller
Hire Me
  • Save
Integrated UI - In Flight Entertainment industrial design controls in flight entertainment airline hmi interactive interface ui
Download color palette

Integrating UI controls like they are 'furniture' is an elegant solution - it feels natural, seamless, and organic. Why do we need screens everywhere?

Thomas Moeller
Thomas Moeller
Digital Product Designer & Visual Storyteller.
Hire Me

More by Thomas Moeller

View profile
    • Like