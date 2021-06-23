Patrick J. Hills

Cinema Silo Podcast Card / Logo Animation

A bit of an extra to logo creation– I saw this card in my head and needed to go for it. Animated the video projector, gave it an old timey nickelodeon feel (the subtle darkening and return of the vignette), and a movie poster look with the credits of the podcast at the bottom. It's a fun piece that the clients used when they started pre-marketing their podcast.

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Creative & Design Director
