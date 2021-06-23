Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Helga Wigandt

Green watercolor leaves symmetric pattern

Helga Wigandt
Helga Wigandt
  • Save
Green watercolor leaves symmetric pattern fabrics textile wallpaper background repeaded nature green symmetrical symmetric symmetry seamless pattern botany leaves illustration botanical watercolor
Download color palette

Green watercolor leaves symmetric pattern. Mirror pattern. Botanical illustration.
Available in my Red Bubble https://www.redbubble.com/shop/ap/80879029
Society 6 https://society6.com/helgawigandt

Helga Wigandt
Helga Wigandt

More by Helga Wigandt

View profile
    • Like