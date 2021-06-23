Hello Dribbble

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Dribbble! My first one here!
I'm Franco Riverti, graphic designer and collage artist from Patagonia, Argentina. I'm interested in themes and aesthetics such as the renaissance, esoterism, occultism, symbolism, pop surrealism, among others.
I'm available for working!
Check my portfolio here! www.behance.net/francoriverti
Follow me on www.instagram.com/francoriverti
More soon!