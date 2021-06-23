Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Thomas Moeller

VOX Ventilator

Thomas Moeller
Thomas Moeller
Hire Me
  • Save
VOX Ventilator covid medical healthcare hmi interactive interface ui
Download color palette

fuseproject, in partnership with CIONIC, a medical device and technology start-up, and several independent mechanical engineering (ME) consultants, banded together to respond to the open innovation challenge. More than 200 teams from 43 different countries submitted their concepts, and our submission was selected as one of seven to build working prototypes for the final round of judging. The final design, dubbed VOX, is a rapidly deployable, pneumatically driven ventilator that prioritizes modularity, uses off-the-shelf solutions, and is optimized for a Covid-19 healthcare context. VOX costs less than $1,000 to produce and can be assembled in under 4 hours.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Thomas Moeller
Thomas Moeller
Digital Product Designer & Visual Storyteller.
Hire Me

More by Thomas Moeller

View profile
    • Like