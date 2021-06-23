Trending designs to inspire you
Hi, friends!
I developed a product checkout basket based on the elements of the Voog Design System. The features of making a shopping basket of orders in online stores were analyzed. The product cards and the final bill were included as components for reuse.
The task was a part of the training in DesignSpot School.
