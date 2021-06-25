Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ali
Flexi

Tasky | Mobile App

Ali
Flexi
Ali for Flexi
Hire Us
  • Save
Tasky | Mobile App ui web minimal design ux clean app
Tasky | Mobile App ui web minimal design ux clean app
Tasky | Mobile App ui web minimal design ux clean app
Tasky | Mobile App ui web minimal design ux clean app
Download color palette
  1. Shot 1.png
  2. Shot 2.png
  3. Shot 3.png
  4. Shot 4.png

Hey dribbblers 👋
Here's a new shot. What do you think? Let me know!

🚀Follow Flexi Design :
IG | TW | BE
Shop at UI8:
UI8
Contact with us:
Email

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Flexi
Flexi
Design for a better experience
Hire Us

More by Flexi

View profile
    • Like