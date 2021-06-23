Hardik Kumawat

Canyon Boat 🛶🛶

Hardik Kumawat
Hardik Kumawat
  • Save
Canyon Boat 🛶🛶 ripple river water scenery wooden boat boat canyon wallpaper blender3d 3d modelling 3d blender
Download color palette

Messing around and learning new things in Blender.
Lighting the scene was a nice exercise, the objective was to have sufficient contrast on the boat so that it is nicely visible.

This ended up being my PC wallpaper because how serene it looks.

Hardik Kumawat
Hardik Kumawat

More by Hardik Kumawat

View profile
    • Like