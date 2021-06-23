Canyon Boat 🛶🛶

Trending designs to inspire you
Messing around and learning new things in Blender.
Lighting the scene was a nice exercise, the objective was to have sufficient contrast on the boat so that it is nicely visible.
This ended up being my PC wallpaper because how serene it looks.