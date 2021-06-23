Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hazzaa Al Ameri

Green Farm Dairy

Hazzaa Al Ameri
Hazzaa Al Ameri
  • Save
Green Farm Dairy royal cottage industry natural cup milk leaves cattle love cow modern simple minimal clean concept logo design branding
Download color palette

"From the embrace of the green natural to your hands with love."

Dairy products naturally without additives, very close to the countryside and villages, far from the cities, distinguished by the cottage industry.

The concept combines leaves (Green), cow (cattle) and a cup of milk (Dairy).

In the coming days, I will be sharing this project on Behance. Stay tuned!

--
Let's work together!
Contact me at hazzaaalameriii@gmail.com.

Hazzaa Al Ameri
Hazzaa Al Ameri

More by Hazzaa Al Ameri

View profile
    • Like