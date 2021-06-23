Green Farm Dairy

Trending designs to inspire you
"From the embrace of the green natural to your hands with love."
Dairy products naturally without additives, very close to the countryside and villages, far from the cities, distinguished by the cottage industry.
The concept combines leaves (Green), cow (cattle) and a cup of milk (Dairy).
In the coming days, I will be sharing this project on Behance. Stay tuned!
