Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
AR Shakir
Dark UI

Online Education Dashboard UI - Dark Mode

AR Shakir
Dark UI
AR Shakir for Dark UI
Hire Us
  • Save
Online Education Dashboard UI - Dark Mode minimal modern uiux interface admin ui user dahsboard online class online learning online education analytics admin theme admin panel dashboad dashboard dark mode dark dashboard dark theme dark ui dark
Online Education Dashboard UI - Dark Mode minimal modern uiux interface admin ui user dahsboard online class online learning online education analytics admin theme admin panel dashboad dashboard dark mode dark dashboard dark theme dark ui dark
Download color palette
  1. Unversity Student Dashboard Website 101.jpg
  2. Unversity Student Dashboard Website 102.jpg

Online Education Dark UI - Single Screen

Price
$5
Buy now
Available on gumroad.com
Good for sale
Online Education Dark UI - Single Screen

Hello Dribbblers,

Presenting a dark dashboard UI for Online Education.

Please share your feedback about color choice and placement of the elements.

If you like what you see, don't forget the press the ❤️ icon and follow me dribbble and other social platforms to get exciting contents and tips.

I upload fresh ideas and freebies on daily basis both on instagram and dribbble. So make sure you follow me on dribbble too.

My Instagram: @arshakirpk
Connect With Me On LinkedIn: @shakir260
Follow Me on Twitter: @shakir260
Visit My Website: arshakir.com

Dark UI
Dark UI
Resources for your next UI project
Hire Us

More by Dark UI

View profile
    • Like