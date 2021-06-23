UI/UX Kits

Rosaleen - Health Coach Wordpress Theme

UI/UX Kits
UI/UX Kits
  • Save
Rosaleen - Health Coach Wordpress Theme development wordpress templates healthy health design ui design ux design ux ui app web development web design website template themes theme wordpress template wordpress themes wordpress theme wordpress
Download color palette

✅ Download Link ✅

Rosaleen is a responsive, modern & attractive Healthy Lifestyle Magazine & Blog WordPress Theme. It is designed for health coach, nutritionist, healthy food and lifestyle blogger, healthy cooking and recipes website. Also it works for sports & nutrition magazine, gym trainer shop, personal fitness trainer and lifestyle coach store, etc. Furthermore it is great for dietologist, diet program, gastroenterologist & travel blog.

UI/UX Kits
UI/UX Kits

More by UI/UX Kits

View profile
    • Like