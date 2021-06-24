Josiah Z.

CP Students - Enamel Pins

CP Students - Enamel Pins logo enamel pin youth group students church logo brand identity identity church
  1. CP_Students_Materials_Pins01.jpg
  2. CP_Students_Materials_Pins02.jpg

One of my favorite application explorations of this identity was on these pins. Super self-contained, and matched the manner in which this logo shines so well.

Sub-marks and multiple iterations of visuals can clutter things really quickly and make long-term maintenance overly complicated, so this emblem is made to be used consistently and singularly everywhere it's used. The primary goal being, to bring focus to a larger community of students across CrossPoint's network of churches.

