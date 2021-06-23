Some Motivation for you all | Let's connect in the Comments...

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Don't forget to follow ;)
Motivation from my heart to yours.
Materials used:
Pen: Speedball C-1 nib with Brause Straight Holder.
Paper: Office paper A4 size
Ink: Water and Camlin dye-based Permanent ink
Camera: Oppo A5 2020