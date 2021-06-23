Approved logo for Arts for the Health of it

Trending designs to inspire you
Here is the approved logo. Now in use and a great podcast to check out. I loved combining the elements from the parent company, hearts need art, to create their podcast logo.
Listen or watch at heartsneedart.org/podcast