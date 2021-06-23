Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Barak Tamayo

Approved logo for Arts for the Health of it

Approved logo for Arts for the Health of it
Here is the approved logo. Now in use and a great podcast to check out. I loved combining the elements from the parent company, hearts need art, to create their podcast logo.

Listen or watch at heartsneedart.org/podcast

Rebound of
Arts For the Health of It logo
By Barak Tamayo
