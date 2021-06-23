Geakosa Display Sans Serif Font

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️

Geakosa is an condensed sans serif display font, and with a style that is very different from the others. This font comes in two styles, Regular and Outline Version.

Geakosa is well-suited for posters, social media, headlines, magazine titles and wherever you want to be seen. Inspired by the style of design that is currently popular, and this is the answer to all the needs of every idea that you will pour in this modern era.