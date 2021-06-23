Font Resources

Geakosa Display Sans Serif Font

Font Resources
Font Resources
  • Save
Geakosa Display Sans Serif Font display fonts stylish font magazine font fashion font display font advertising branding logo font lettering typography typeface minimalist font unique font serif font sans serif font elegant font modern font classy font fonts font
Download color palette

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️
✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️

Geakosa is an condensed sans serif display font, and with a style that is very different from the others. This font comes in two styles, Regular and Outline Version.

Geakosa is well-suited for posters, social media, headlines, magazine titles and wherever you want to be seen. Inspired by the style of design that is currently popular, and this is the answer to all the needs of every idea that you will pour in this modern era.

Font Resources
Font Resources
Fonts Collection

More by Font Resources

View profile
    • Like