Awesome Lathusca - Display Font

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️

✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️



Awesome Lathusca is a unique and stylish serif font. Awesome Lathusca is well-suited for advertising, branding, logotypes, packaging, titles, headlines and editorial design.

Awesome Lathusca is perfect for many different projects such as logos & branding, invitation, stationery, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, printed quotes, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, special events or anything.