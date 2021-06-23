Milgran Sans Font Family

Trending designs to inspire you
Milgran is a modern and elegant sans-serif font. Milgran is well-suited for advertising, branding, logotypes, packaging, titles, headlines and editorial design.
Milgran is perfect for many different projects such as logos & branding, invitation, stationery, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, printed quotes, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, special events or anything.