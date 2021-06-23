Font Resources

Milgran Sans Font Family

Milgran Sans Font Family display font stylish magazine fashion display advertising branding logo lettering typography typeface minimalist serif sans serif unique elegant font modern classy fonts font
Milgran is a modern and elegant sans-serif font. Milgran is well-suited for advertising, branding, logotypes, packaging, titles, headlines and editorial design.

Milgran is perfect for many different projects such as logos & branding, invitation, stationery, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, printed quotes, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, special events or anything.

