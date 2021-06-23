Alexis Bianchi

Little Gem

Little Gem lettuce logo drinks branding funky wine simple illustration retro design summer
Logo design for a wine company. Still in the works- this is my favorite right now. Super funky and exciting! I would for sure pick up this bottle of wine with the logo like this. <3

Font: Molen Surplus

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
