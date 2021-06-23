Be Gay Do Crime

My talented friend Jenna Blazevich invited me to collaborate on this banner, which we're raffling off to support the LGBTQ Freedom Fund, who post bail for low-income individuals in US jail and immigration facilities, where queer folks are especially vulnerable.

Raffle tickets are $10 each and a winner will be announced on 06/30/21 at 12pm CST! 100% of ticket sales go directly to the Freedom Fund!