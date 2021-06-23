Be Gay Do Crime

Trending designs to inspire you
My talented friend Jenna Blazevich invited me to collaborate on this banner, which we're raffling off to support the LGBTQ Freedom Fund, who post bail for low-income individuals in US jail and immigration facilities, where queer folks are especially vulnerable.
Raffle tickets are $10 each and a winner will be announced on 06/30/21 at 12pm CST! 100% of ticket sales go directly to the Freedom Fund!