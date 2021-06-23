Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Yarden Bernstein

App Icon – Daily UI 005

App Icon – Daily UI 005 wedding mobile design illustration icon app daily ui 005
Hi! :)
This is my #005 of the daily UI challenge - App icon.
Hope you like it! Press "L" on your keyboard if you do and follow me to not miss upcoming work.

Thanks!

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Yarden Bernstein

