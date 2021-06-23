Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Spaceship Logo - Daily Logo Challenge #01

Spaceship Logo - Daily Logo Challenge #01 abstract rocket space logo spaceship dailylogochalllenge01 dailylogochallenge
My second logo design! I really thought i couldn't make it for my first logo challenge. I like to make simple and abstract logo, so i experimented a lot (not so probably) on this, took me about 3 hours. I'm really happy I can finish it.

Beautiful photo by ActionVance on Unsplash: https://unsplash.com/photos/t7EL2iG3jMc?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditShareLink

