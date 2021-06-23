This Company Profile template reinvents your company profile by combining attractive design and business professionalism. Its clean layout and rich design allow you to fit in a large amount of content without sacrificing quality or readability. Another great feature is all contents are editable and colours can be changed in one click.

Features:

InDesign template.

A4 size: 210×297 mm + 3 mm Bleeding

US Letter size: 8.5×11 inch + 3 mm Bleeding

Print-ready, CMYK, 300 DPI.

24 Custom Layout pages.

Character & Paragraph Styles used.

Automatic Page Number.

Master Page ( easy change header and footer through it )

Edit Colors Through swatches to Match your Brand Theme.

Texts, Graphics and Shapes Elements on Separated Layers.

Easy to Customize.

Free Fonts Used.