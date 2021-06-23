tania nasrin

company profile

company profile graphic design logo newsletter flyer design catalog design company profile brochure design branding
This Company Profile template reinvents your company profile by combining attractive design and business professionalism. Its clean layout and rich design allow you to fit in a large amount of content without sacrificing quality or readability. Another great feature is all contents are editable and colours can be changed in one click.
Features:

InDesign template.
A4 size: 210×297 mm + 3 mm Bleeding
US Letter size: 8.5×11 inch + 3 mm Bleeding
Print-ready, CMYK, 300 DPI.
24 Custom Layout pages.
Character & Paragraph Styles used.
Automatic Page Number.
Master Page ( easy change header and footer through it )
Edit Colors Through swatches to Match your Brand Theme.
Texts, Graphics and Shapes Elements on Separated Layers.
Easy to Customize.
Free Fonts Used.

