This Company Profile template reinvents your company profile by combining attractive design and business professionalism. Its clean layout and rich design allow you to fit in a large amount of content without sacrificing quality or readability. Another great feature is all contents are editable and colours can be changed in one click.
Features:
InDesign template.
A4 size: 210×297 mm + 3 mm Bleeding
US Letter size: 8.5×11 inch + 3 mm Bleeding
Print-ready, CMYK, 300 DPI.
24 Custom Layout pages.
Character & Paragraph Styles used.
Automatic Page Number.
Master Page ( easy change header and footer through it )
Edit Colors Through swatches to Match your Brand Theme.
Texts, Graphics and Shapes Elements on Separated Layers.
Easy to Customize.
Free Fonts Used.