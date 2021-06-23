Pharmacy Web Design in Adobe XD- Landing Page/homepage Website

This is a Pharmacy web page designed in Adobe XD Tool. This include features of medical app like booking appointment, buy medicines, get deliver at door steps and doctor reviews of best specialist of caremark app. this website also includes testimonials of patients. it also has a link of apple store and google play. it also has a footer in the end which includes the features, contact info, etc.

#webdesign #design #website #graphicdesign #webdevelopment #webdesigner #branding #websitedesign #webdeveloper #web #ui #ux #html #uidesign #uxdesign #designer#ecommerce #adobexd #figma #landingpage #homepage #ui #ux #uxui #uitrend #pharmacyapp #doctorsapp #pharma #medical #medicine #doctor #appdesign #app #webpage #productdesign #design #uiwork #uiproject #uicareer #visualdesign #digitalwireframes #sketch #ideas #idea #inspiration #moodboard