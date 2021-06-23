Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dashboard for psychology

Dashboard for psychology side bar search panel calendar hospital medical doctors psychics psychology psych design ux admin panel dashboard booking
The functionality of the service that we put into the product: to schedule an online consultation, diagnose the primary signs of the disease, choose a time and make an appointment with a psychologist, a digital medical record and a history of consultations.

