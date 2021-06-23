Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Endangered Bird: Trinidad Piping Guan

Endangered Bird: Trinidad Piping Guan endangered bird pattern poster poster design communication design swiss design swiss style graphic design sushant kumar rai
Known locally as "pawi," this turkeylike curassow cousin haunts the rainforest canopy in Trinidad. Both its range and population have shrunk in recent decades, due to poaching (it's been legally protected since 1963) as well as habitat loss to logging and farming. Between 70 and 200 Trinidad piping guans are now thought to exist in the wild.

