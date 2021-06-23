Yaroslav Lavrinenko
Psychology app

Psychology app time booking psych calendar psychics design ui ux mobile app mobile app hospital medical doctor psychology
The functionality of the service that we put into the product: to schedule an online consultation, diagnose the primary signs of the disease, choose a time and make an appointment with a psychologist, a digital medical record and a history of consultations.

