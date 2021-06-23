Festival Design : Branding

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi folks!
Rebrand concept for the MIA's Meltdown Festival, as an artist she's fun, vibrant and bold.
The festival was curated by MIA so I wanted to create something which resonated with her characteristics and approach it accordingly.
Let me know what you guys think?
Would like to discuss a project? Connect on deeksha.talreja6@gmail.com