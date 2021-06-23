Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hey Dribbble!

I wanted to share a product page I designed recently, as my first shot.
One of our assignments in the UI course was to design a user interface with the wireframe given to us.

I designed this as a GSM service provider's shopping app, and therefore I added "contact options" and "nearby stores" sections.

Never hesitate to give me your feedback ❤️
Hope you enjoy it 🥳

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
