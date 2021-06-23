Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Asif Imran

Corporate Business Flyer Design

Asif Imran
Asif Imran
Corporate Business Flyer Design
Hello guys!
This is the Corporate Business Flyer Design

FEATURES:
- 8.27” x 11.69” (210mm x 297mm) + 3mm bleeds (A4 SIZE)
- Fully Editable
- Free Fonts Used
- Unique Design
- 300 DPI CMYK
-Print Ready File
-Ai

WANT TO ORDER SOMETHING?
Email:asifimran30418@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +8801641686497
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Asifimran143

Thank you!

Asif Imran
Asif Imran

    • Like